Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home 308 High Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-2616

CAMBRIGE - Gary R. Schulte, of Cambridge and formerly of Saint Mary's, Iowa, passed away on Aug. 19, 2019 at UMSMC @ Dorchester with his wife and grandson by his side.

Born on May 4, 1949 in Des Moines, Iowa, he was the son of the late Louise Berning Schulte and Lawrence Bernard Schulte.

Gary attended the local school and graduated from M-ST-M High School with the class of 1968. After graduating he joined the U.S.

On Sept. 19, 1973 Gary married the love of his life Shirley Davidson and together raised one daughter.

Gary worked as a printer for Meredith Publishing for over 25 years. They were well-known for the publication of Better Homes and Gardens magazine. In 1998 Gary and Shirley moved from Arizona to the Eastern Shore where he continued as a printer for the printing company Cenveo (Western Publishing) until his health forced him into early retirement.

When Gary wanted to relax he found enjoyment in hunting, fishing and riding the back roads looking at all the wildlife he could find. He also liked playing golf and in his younger years he played a lot of basketball. In his hometown of St Mary's, Iowa you could always find him and his buddies socializing in the local tavern solving the problems of the world. Gary will be remembered for his great sense of humor and will be missed by all who knew him.

Surviving him is his wife, Shirley; a daughter, Jessica L. Schulte of Frederick, Md.; grandchildren, Calvin J. Westlund and Andre L. Burke, Jr.; sisters, Karen Mouzakis and Kathleen Tuttle; nieces, Kelly Tuttle and Chris Dembinski.

Burial will take place at a later date, in the Saint Mary's Cemetery.

Gary's wishes were not to have any contributions or flowers. He wished that everyone would remember him for the great times, laughter and love he had for his friends and family.

Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge, Maryland.

To share online condolences with the family, please visit





