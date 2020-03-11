Cookstown, NJ - Gary Robin Wroten, of formerly Crisfield MD, died Feb. 26, 2020.
Born in Crisfield, February 2, 1936, he was the son of the late William Bill Wroten and Lucille Crockett Tyler.
A Crisfield High School graduate of the class of 1954, shortly after graduation, he entered the Air Force, where he worked in the Avionic Maintenance in Dover Delaware for 25 years.
He enjoyed working on televisions and traveling to amusement parks with his daughters.
He is survived by his daughters, Robin Josenhans and husband, Kevin, of Mardela, Melanie Milbourne and husband, Mark, of Crisfield, Valerie Colona of Westover, and Dawn Coons of Crisfield; nine grandchildren, Micah and Krista Josenhans , Beth and Hannah Windsor, Thomas T.J. Webb, Kari Colona Hall, Amanda Webb, Adriana Coons and Annah Coons; and ten great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Billy Wroten, and two great grandsons, Jeremy Pruitt and Colton Jackson.
A Private memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 11, 2020