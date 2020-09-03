1/
Gary W Shockley
Gary W. Shockley, 68
DELMAR - Gary Wallace Shockley died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at home with family. He was the son of the late Linwood and Lula Mae Shockley.
Raised in Dames Quarter, he grew up working on the water. He was also a truck driver and worked security for Delaware International Speedway.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Jane Shockley; two daughters, Melissa Smith and Malinda McClain; a son, Gus Shockley; a nephew and niece; four grandchildren; one great grandchild; sisters, Linda Wainwright and Lisa Hook; and a brother, Michael Shockley.
A funeral service was Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Delmar Church of God of Prophecy in Laurel. Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne.



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Calling hours
12:00 PM
Delmar Church of God of Prophecy
SEP
1
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Delmar Church of God of Prophecy
Funeral services provided by
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
August 31, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
a loved one
August 29, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear he’s left you. I do know he’s not in pain anymore though. Hugs to all the family!!
Nadine Henchcliffe
Family
August 29, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers to everyone..
Robin Grist
Friend
