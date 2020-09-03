Gary W. Shockley, 68

DELMAR - Gary Wallace Shockley died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at home with family. He was the son of the late Linwood and Lula Mae Shockley.

Raised in Dames Quarter, he grew up working on the water. He was also a truck driver and worked security for Delaware International Speedway.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Jane Shockley; two daughters, Melissa Smith and Malinda McClain; a son, Gus Shockley; a nephew and niece; four grandchildren; one great grandchild; sisters, Linda Wainwright and Lisa Hook; and a brother, Michael Shockley.

A funeral service was Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Delmar Church of God of Prophecy in Laurel. Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne.







