Gayle E. Collins, 62
SALISBURY - Gayle Elaine Collins of Sharptown, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, in her home. Born in Salisbury, she was a daughter of the late James Joseph and Peggy Jean Brown.
She was a graduate of Wicomico Senior High School in Salisbury.
She is survived by her daughter, Corey Leigh Hudson-Anderson of Milton; three grandchildren; and a sister, Patricia Dave Esh of Salisbury.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 13, 2020.