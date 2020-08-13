Gayle E. Collins, 62

SALISBURY - Gayle Elaine Collins of Sharptown, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, in her home. Born in Salisbury, she was a daughter of the late James Joseph and Peggy Jean Brown.

She was a graduate of Wicomico Senior High School in Salisbury.

She is survived by her daughter, Corey Leigh Hudson-Anderson of Milton; three grandchildren; and a sister, Patricia Dave Esh of Salisbury.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store