Gayle M. Martinson
Gayle M. Martinson, 75
SALISBURY - Gayle M. Martinson, of Salisbury, formerly of Delmar, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. Born in Minneapolis, Minn., she was a daughter of the late Gordon and Mae Johnson Nielsen.
She had many jobs, including phone operator, condo cleaner at the beach, day-care provider, bartender and car hop.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Roger L. Martinson; her children, Richard Martinson, Lisa Trolian and Roger Martinson; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert "Bobby" Martinson; a brother, Doug Nielsen; and sisters, Nancy Saumer and Marianne Henke.
A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m. at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment will follow at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Delmar.



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Short Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
