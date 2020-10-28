Gene Corkran

Spear, Sr., 91

VIENNA - Gene Corkran Spear, Sr. left his beloved family and farm on October 18, 2020 to join the love of his life Marynan who had made the journey to heaven on September 18, 2015.

Born January 24, 1929 he was the son of the late Alton H. and Delema C. Spear.

Gene's journey as a farmer began at the early age of 14 when his father purchased him and his brother Bobby the land that would eventually become his home for the next 67 years. Gene and Bobby also owned and operated Spears Hardware in Vienna where locals would gather and socialize or perhaps purchase their garden seeds or a gift for an upcoming special event.

He lived his entire life in the Vienna area, first in the family home in the town and later at the farm on Steele Neck Road until the time of his death.

His greatest memories were the times he spent at Cape Charles, Virginia at his grandparent's home overlooking the Chesapeake Bay and spending the day shadowing his grandfather at G. L. Webster Canning Company in Chereton, Virginia as he went about his daily duties.

He married Mary Frances Phillips on November 24, 1951. Together they raised four children, Gene C. Spear, Jr. (Charlene), Cynthia McFarlane (Jimmy), Christy Helgason (Hilmar) and Carla Gebert (fiance Ted Bryant). From their union grew 14 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Besides his parents and wife, Gene was preceded in death by his brother and best friend, Bobby; his son, Gene C. Spear, Jr. (Corky); and great grandson, Crew Helgason.

He is survived by his children and their families; and also his sister-in-laws, Lois Baumgartner and Sally Weber. His caregiver and friend, Michelle Johnson, also became a member of his beloved family.

A celebration of his life and funeral service was held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 beginning 2 p.m. at the farm located at 4734 Steele Neck Road, Vienna, Maryland. Pastor Wayne Stone officiated. Interment will follow at St. Paul's Cemetery in Vienna.

A viewing and visitation was held from 12 to 2 p.m. at the farm.

Serving as pallbearers were Gene's grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Gene's name to Vienna Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 278, Vienna, Maryland 21869.

Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge.

Social distancing and face coverings were required.







