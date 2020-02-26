Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geneva Dize Riggin. View Sign Service Information Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 (410)-968-0707 Send Flowers Obituary

CRISFIELD - Geneva Dize Riggin passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.

Born May 28, 1944 on Smith Island, she was the daughter of the late William Franklin "Frank" Dize and Barbara Ruth Marsh Dize. Her husband of 44 years, John Edward Riggin, preceded her in death on April 27, 2010.

A graduate of Crisfield High School class of 1962, she worked for Rubberset Corporation for 35 years until her retirement. In 1999, she bought Jane's Accents gift shop and was owner until it's closing in 2013 and most recently she worked at the J. Millard Tawes Museum Gift Shop.

Geneva was a charter member of Christ Fellowship Bible Church in Marion Station. She loved music, especially Kenny Rogers, and enjoyed participating in the filming of the television show "It Takes A Choir" in which she and her family were featured. She also enjoyed sight-seeing from her balcony, going to the beach, and most of all traveling. She loved taking her grandchildren to Disney World and she traveled to Europe and Asia several times to visit friends.

She is survived by her children, Kay Johnson and husband Riggin of Salisbury, Jay Riggin and wife Iva of Crisfield, Jamie Riggin of Stevensville, and Susan Roach and husband Matt of Westover; four grandchildren, John David Perdue and wife Elizabeth and their daughter Addison of Princess Anne, Brock Roach of Nashville, Tennessee, Cole Roach and wife Cherith and their daughter Kinslee of Pocomoke City, and Mikayla Roach of Westover; a nephew, Lance Dize and wife Kristy and their family of Allen; many special friends; and her church family.

Along with her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Franklin "Frankie" Dize, Jr.

A funeral service that was officiated by Rev. Stephen S. Willing was Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Christ Fellowship Bible Church in Marion Station. Viewings were Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home and Friday at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment was in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Christ Fellowship Bible Church, Marion Station, MD 21838; or Crisfield Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 253, Crisfield, MD 21817.

To send condolences, please visit





