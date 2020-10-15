1/
Genevieve "Gen" Deggendorf
Genevieve
Deggendorf, 98
SALISBURY - Genevieve "Gen" Deggendorf died on October 7, 2020 in Washington, DC in the care of her family after surviving Covid-19 earlier in the year. Gen was born in East Chain, Minnesota on November 17, 1921. After graduating as valedictorian of her high school class in 1939, she attended Gustavus Adolphus College majoring in journalism and later the George Washington University. During World War II she worked for the Navy Department and War Assets Administration in Washington, DC. In 1949 she married Herbert Deggendorf of Dubuque, Iowa. They lived in Cheverly, Maryland for thirty years. While in the Washington, DC area, she was an active member of the Women's Committee for the National Symphony, the Cheverly Women's Club, and St. Ambrose Church. She retired from the Prince George's County Board of Education in 1981.
In 1983, Gen moved with her husband to Salisbury, Maryland. There she served on the board of Poplar Hill Mansion and was a dedicated volunteer and leader in the Town and Country Garden Club, the Art Institute and Gallery, the Institute of Retired Persons, St. Francis de Sales Church, the Martha Guild of St. Francis, the Junior Board, and the Wicomico Women's Club.
Gen loved gardening, reading, photography, travel, music, and the fine arts.
Gen will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Herbert Deggendorf. Survivors include three devoted children Karen Bradley (Drew) of White Plains, MD; Anne Merical of Selbyville, DE; and Steve Deggendorf (Dennis McClellan) of Washington, DC; and four grandchildren.
Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery.
The family requests charitable donations be made in Genevieve Deggendorf's name to Poplar Hill Mansion 117 Elizabeth Street Salisbury, Maryland 21801.



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 15, 2020.
October 14, 2020
Dear Karen, Anne, and Steve -
I was so sorry to learn of your mom's death. She and mom enjoyed many good times together. They were both strong women and I know you have many good memories, as I do. She was vibrant and funny and she'll be missed. You all have loved her well and walked beside her throughout many challenges and changes. She knew she was loved. May you know peace in knowing she lacks nothing now. Blessings on all of you. Dru Wells (Peggy Howard's daughter)
Dru Wells
Friend
October 13, 2020
My email address is jbsck@frontiernet.net. not sure if it is visible to you via my sign in pn this website. Becky jensen Detert
JOEL DETERT
Family
October 12, 2020
Very sorry to hear of Genevieve's passing. I know It has been many years since we have seen each other or talked, but my heart is very heavy on hearing this news of your mother's passing. I have many fond memories of your summer visits to MN and our picnics at the parks in Fairmont. I have posted a picture my dad had of your mother; I have a few more I would like to share if you would contact me via my email listed below. All of you are in our prayers. Becky Jensen Detert
Becky Detert
Family
October 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Blanche Thomas
Friend
October 11, 2020
Ms Genevieve Deggendorf (Jenny) as I loved to call her was an independent lady, full of life and had a big heart. She used to love my dancing and called me the ballet girl and everything she laughed the whole room lit up. It was a pleasure getting to know and work with Ms Genevieve Deggendorf and she will be greatly missed.
Abigail Amoyaw
Friend
October 11, 2020
I was one of Miss Genevieve's caregiver and she was an exceptional lady and I am glad to have known her. May her soul rest in Peace.
Blanche Thomas
Friend
October 10, 2020
Miss Genevieve used to come to the Instructional Resource Center in Salisbury when I worked there. She was a grand lady, and I'm glad to have known her.
Rachel Beail
