Genevieve

Deggendorf, 98

SALISBURY - Genevieve "Gen" Deggendorf died on October 7, 2020 in Washington, DC in the care of her family after surviving Covid-19 earlier in the year. Gen was born in East Chain, Minnesota on November 17, 1921. After graduating as valedictorian of her high school class in 1939, she attended Gustavus Adolphus College majoring in journalism and later the George Washington University. During World War II she worked for the Navy Department and War Assets Administration in Washington, DC. In 1949 she married Herbert Deggendorf of Dubuque, Iowa. They lived in Cheverly, Maryland for thirty years. While in the Washington, DC area, she was an active member of the Women's Committee for the National Symphony, the Cheverly Women's Club, and St. Ambrose Church. She retired from the Prince George's County Board of Education in 1981.

In 1983, Gen moved with her husband to Salisbury, Maryland. There she served on the board of Poplar Hill Mansion and was a dedicated volunteer and leader in the Town and Country Garden Club, the Art Institute and Gallery, the Institute of Retired Persons, St. Francis de Sales Church, the Martha Guild of St. Francis, the Junior Board, and the Wicomico Women's Club.

Gen loved gardening, reading, photography, travel, music, and the fine arts.

Gen will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Herbert Deggendorf. Survivors include three devoted children Karen Bradley (Drew) of White Plains, MD; Anne Merical of Selbyville, DE; and Steve Deggendorf (Dennis McClellan) of Washington, DC; and four grandchildren.

Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery.

The family requests charitable donations be made in Genevieve Deggendorf's name to Poplar Hill Mansion 117 Elizabeth Street Salisbury, Maryland 21801.







