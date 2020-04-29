Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Alex "Lex" Tyler. View Sign Service Information Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 (410)-968-0707 Send Flowers Obituary

CRISFIELD - George Alex "Lex" Tyler passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

He married his high school sweetheart, Christine (Cox) Tyler in 1966. They raised three beautiful children, George Alex Tyler, Jr. (Elizabeth) of Hampstead, N.C., Mary Kate Tyler of Fruitland, Md., and Charles Wesley Tyler (Michele) of Raleigh, N.C.; two grandsons, Jacob Mason of Raleigh, and Logan Maxwell of Hampstead; and two granddaughters, Eden Michele of Raleigh and Morgan Elizabeth of Hampstead.

Also mourning his loss are his mother-in-law, Jean Headley Cox; sisters-in-law, Sandra (Phil) Johnson, Julia Cox, and Beth (Harry) Powers; brothers-in-law, Austin "Skip" Cox and Paul Emely; nieces and nephews, Maria Swift, Lara Parkinson, Nathan Tawes, Jennifer Griffin, Stephanie Johnson, Heather Insley, Elice Cuff, Rebecca Faunce, Chelsea Eskridge, Hunter Cox, Christy Emely, Erik Emely, and Stephen Emely; and special family friend, Dawn Marshall.

He was predeceased by his parents, Charles Maxwell and Winnie Faye Tyler; his sister, Pamela Tyler Ward; father-in-law, Austin Cox; sister-in-law, Deborah Emely; and a niece, Megan Johnson.

Lex was a graduate of Crisfield High School class of 1963, and obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Maryland College Park. He joined IBM in 1968 and retired as a Senior Industrial Engineer in 2000.

In his earlier years he enjoyed family camping, and hunting dove and duck. He especially found it satisfying to carve and paint ducks and shore birds and gift them to his friends and family. He later developed a passion for building model boats (no kits were used). He designed and with his two sons built their dream home. Although he couldn't carry a tune, he loved sitting on the deck listening to music. He left us too soon to put in his spring garden. He was a quiet, kind, man with a wry sense of humor, and he loved his family with all his heart. All who loved him will miss him.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Donations in his memory may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 245, Marion, MD 21838; or Lower Somerset County Ambulance and Rescue Squad, LSCARS, P.O. Box 406, Crisfield, MD 21817.

Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home.





