SALISBURY - George Brittain "Butch" Norcross died Monday, Jan. 8, 2019 at Genesis in Salisbury.

Born on Long Island, N.Y., he worked for Bell South for 30 years, becoming a well-respected lead lineman. After retiring in 1999, he worked for Whites Construction His memberships included the Communications Workers of America, Sons of American Legion Post 37 in Hebron, Chincoteague Legacy Group and Rockawalkin Church, where he was a Trustee, helped with Bible School as a crossing guard and was a greater on Sunday morning at the back door.

Survivors include his wife, Candice Norcross; his mother, Patricia Norcross; stepchildren, Jody Neal, Michael Fletcher and Kristi Truitt; nine stepgrandchildren; five great-stepgrandchildren; and a brother, Geoffery. He was predeceased by his father, George A. Norcross.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Rockawalkin United Methodist Church in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.



