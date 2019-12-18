Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 (410)-968-0707 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home Funeral service 2:00 PM Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

CRISFIELD - George E. "Junie" Marshall, Jr. died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home.

Born in Crisfield Jan. 6, 1928, he was a son of the late Mabel Holland Sterling and Thomas Bayne Sterling and the late George E. "Jersey" Marshall, Sr. His wife, Dolores "Kippy" Pruitt Marshall died July 31, 2018.

Junie was a member of the Crisfield High School Class of 1946, but did not graduate. Instead, he enlisted in the

After returning home from the Navy, Junie worked at Briddell's Cutlery in Crisfield, followed by driving delivery routes for Star Bakery in Crisfield, then Sunbeam Bakery in Salisbury. All the while, Junie was a member of the Maryland National Guard 115th Infantry, later the 1229th Transportation Company, in Crisfield and retired as a Sergeant First Class from the 115th Military Police Battalion in Salisbury, Md. After his retirement, you could find him at Tawes Brothers GMC in town. Junie loved nothing more than to tell stories about his days on the Princeton and in the Guard. It always put a smile on his face.

He is survived by his son, George E. "Tripp" Marshall, III/Tammy of Marion Station; his daughter, Kathy Marshall Guild/Jeff of Virginia Beach, Va.; a granddaughter, Margaret "Maggie" Ayres Guild; his sister, Jane Sterling Riggin of Crisfield; his brother, David Sterling of Portsmouth, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Kathryn Lee, in 1955.

Funeral services officiated by Rev. Bob Daniels were Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2 PM at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home where a visitation was one hour prior. Interment with military honors will followed in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stanley Cochrane American Legion Post #16 in Crisfield where he was a member.

Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit





