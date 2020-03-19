SALISBURY - George E. Stump died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Deer's Head Hospital Center in Salisbury. Born July 25, 1942, he was the son of the late Francis M. Williams and Allison Stump.

He is an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran. He received a bachelor's in Fine Arts from the Maryland Institute of College of Art in Baltimore, where he majored in illustration and graphic design. He was a member of the Ward Museum, and a carver and a collector of decoys.

He is survived by his sister, Marian "Cindy" Miedwig of Pennsylvania. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Stump.

A memorial service was held Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Ward Museum in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



