1/
George F. Bland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George F. Bland, 93
SALISBURY - George F. Bland died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Born in Providence, R.I., he was the son of the late Joseph B. Bland and Annie Hamilton Bland.
He received a degree from Brown University, a master's in Electrical Engineering from University of Illinois, and a professional degree in Electrical Engineering from Columbia University. He was a longtime IBM executive, before being named Assistant Dean of Student Services at N.C. State University School of Engineering. Later, he was a Professor of Electrical Engineering at the University of Virginia.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Brown Bland; two sons, Geoff Bland and Derek Bland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marjorie Bland.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved