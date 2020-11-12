George F. Bland, 93
SALISBURY - George F. Bland died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Born in Providence, R.I., he was the son of the late Joseph B. Bland and Annie Hamilton Bland.
He received a degree from Brown University, a master's in Electrical Engineering from University of Illinois, and a professional degree in Electrical Engineering from Columbia University. He was a longtime IBM executive, before being named Assistant Dean of Student Services at N.C. State University School of Engineering. Later, he was a Professor of Electrical Engineering at the University of Virginia.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Brown Bland; two sons, Geoff Bland and Derek Bland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marjorie Bland.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 12, 2020.