SALISBURY - George Harold Navarre died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Chicago, he was the son of the late Frank W. Navarre and Dora Maraget Huhne.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn J. Navarre of Salisbury; a daughter, Joy Hunter of New Mexico; two sons, George H. Navarre Jr. and Denny Navarre, both of Indiana; a stepdaughter, Tammy S. Farfone; a stepson, David Harrison; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
At his request, services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 29, 2019
