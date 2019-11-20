UNION GROVE, N.C. - George R. (Peanut) Jones formerly of Hurlock, passed away on Nov. 5, 2019.
He was born in Easton on June 22, 1951, the son of the late James and Jeanette Hurlock Jones. He married the love of his life, Beatrice Sears Jones who passed away July 14, 2019, after 45 years of marriage.
Peanut had worked at American Paving, and just retired five years ago from Curtin Trucking.
He was a bass player for Ford Brock and The Thunderbirds and Mel Price Band and other local bands, which he enjoyed very much.
Besides his parents and his wife, Peanut was preceded in death by one brother, James (Jimmy) Jones and a nephew, Ronald (Ronnie) Bennett.
He is survived by one sister, Mary Virginia Jones Powell; a stepson, Allan (Nancy) Mills; two nephews; three nieces; one aunt; and two uncles. He also leaves behind his beloved companions, Pancake, his dog and Miss Kitty, his cat.
All services will be private.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 20, 2019