Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George R. Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

UNION GROVE, N.C. - George R. (Peanut) Jones formerly of Hurlock, passed away on Nov. 5, 2019.

He was born in Easton on June 22, 1951, the son of the late James and Jeanette Hurlock Jones. He married the love of his life, Beatrice Sears Jones who passed away July 14, 2019, after 45 years of marriage.

Peanut had worked at American Paving, and just retired five years ago from Curtin Trucking.

He was a bass player for Ford Brock and The Thunderbirds and Mel Price Band and other local bands, which he enjoyed very much.

Besides his parents and his wife, Peanut was preceded in death by one brother, James (Jimmy) Jones and a nephew, Ronald (Ronnie) Bennett.

He is survived by one sister, Mary Virginia Jones Powell; a stepson, Allan (Nancy) Mills; two nephews; three nieces; one aunt; and two uncles. He also leaves behind his beloved companions, Pancake, his dog and Miss Kitty, his cat.

All services will be private.





UNION GROVE, N.C. - George R. (Peanut) Jones formerly of Hurlock, passed away on Nov. 5, 2019.He was born in Easton on June 22, 1951, the son of the late James and Jeanette Hurlock Jones. He married the love of his life, Beatrice Sears Jones who passed away July 14, 2019, after 45 years of marriage.Peanut had worked at American Paving, and just retired five years ago from Curtin Trucking.He was a bass player for Ford Brock and The Thunderbirds and Mel Price Band and other local bands, which he enjoyed very much.Besides his parents and his wife, Peanut was preceded in death by one brother, James (Jimmy) Jones and a nephew, Ronald (Ronnie) Bennett.He is survived by one sister, Mary Virginia Jones Powell; a stepson, Allan (Nancy) Mills; two nephews; three nieces; one aunt; and two uncles. He also leaves behind his beloved companions, Pancake, his dog and Miss Kitty, his cat.All services will be private. Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapMD Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close