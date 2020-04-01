CAMBRIDGE - George R. Wroten passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Mallard Bay Care Center.
Born in Andrews, Md. on June 27, 1933 he was the son of the late Maggie Olive Tyler and Norman R. Wroten.
He was employed with the City of Salisbury for many years and held the position of project manager for the Department of Public Works.
George married the former JoAnna Todd on Dec. 31, 1955 and they made their home in Cambridge. JoAnna died on Feb. 17, 2019.
George had many hobbies, including hunting, fishing and woodworking. He enjoyed teaching his great grandsons the art of working with wood and making any type of birds. In his spare time he enjoyed going to Cindy's Kitchen and sitting to "The Table of Knowledge" with his many friends. George will be missed by all who knew him and especially his wonderful sense of humor.
He is survived by his daughter, Rosemarie W. Hurley and her husband Mark; granddaughter, Elizabeth Foxwell and her husband William; great grandsons, Austin and Andrew Mitchell; a niece, Kay Bradshaw; and his precious black lab, Peachy.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Countryside Christian Church, 5333 Austin Road, Cambridge, Md. at a later date. Officiating will be Johnny Herbst.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in George's name can be sent to Countryside Christian Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge.
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 1, 2020