SALISBURY - George Edward "Chip" Reed III died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. He was the son of the late George Edward Reed Jr. and Linda Jean Reed.
He was an avid fisherman.
He is survived by his wife of five years, Wendy Reed; children, Blake Reed, Rachel Reed, Allison Wootten and Emily Payne; five grandchildren; siblings, Amber Wisniewski and Bonnie Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will take place at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 23, 2020