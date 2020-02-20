DELMAR - George Samuel "Sam" Miller Sr. died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at his home. Born in Queenstown, he was a son of the late George Miller and Lillian Pauline Miller.

He spent many years working as a drywall installer.

He is survived by his children, Lisa Miller, Cindy Vincent, Renee Phippin and George "Sam" Miller Jr.; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Donald Miller, Joan Webb, Molly Hayward, Kathy Timmons and Georgia Hearn; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Franklin Miller; and a brother, Keith Miller.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Salisbury Moose Lodge. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home In Delmar.



