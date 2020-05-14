George T. Baker
DELMAR - George Thomas Baker died Saturday, May 2, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born in Willards, he was a son of the late Edwin Milton Baker and Nettie Olive Reve) Baker.
He served in the Delaware National Guard, as well as the U.S. Army, Military Police. After his discharge, he went on to work for Dresser Wayne, owned a chicken farm and later worked for George Baker Trucking. After retiring from haul trucking, he went onto work for IA Construction.
He is survived by daughters, Michelle Griffith of Delmar and Suzanne Baker of Lewes; three grandchildren; a great-grandson; his brothers, Charlie Baker of Laurel and Elson Baker of Pennsylvania; sisters, Mary Morris of Snow Hill and Brenda Collins of Delmar; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kum Cha Kim; a granddaughter; sisters, Ruth Foskey, Doris Fisher, Marlyn Tyndall, Linda Gravenor, Bonnie Oliphant and Beverly Enos; and a brother, William Baker.
A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be privately held. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.


Published in NewsZapMD on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 7, 2020
I am sad to hear the news of the death of my first cousin. I had not seen George in a few years. When we did see one another we just picked up where we left off. George nicknamed me Sparky when I was a little girl and that name stuck always.
Our fathers were brothers, Ollie and Edwin. I will miss George but will always remember how he chose a special name for me. Love you, Sparky
Betsy Tucker
May 7, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I have not seen George for many, many, many years. I am related to Ruth Baker and George Wilbur Baker (Mary Baker). I knew the rest of the family more than George but he is still family.

Patsy Lewis Liechty
