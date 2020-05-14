DELMAR - George Thomas Baker died Saturday, May 2, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born in Willards, he was a son of the late Edwin Milton Baker and Nettie Olive Reve) Baker.

He served in the Delaware National Guard, as well as the U.S. Army, Military Police. After his discharge, he went on to work for Dresser Wayne, owned a chicken farm and later worked for George Baker Trucking. After retiring from haul trucking, he went onto work for IA Construction.

He is survived by daughters, Michelle Griffith of Delmar and Suzanne Baker of Lewes; three grandchildren; a great-grandson; his brothers, Charlie Baker of Laurel and Elson Baker of Pennsylvania; sisters, Mary Morris of Snow Hill and Brenda Collins of Delmar; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kum Cha Kim; a granddaughter; sisters, Ruth Foskey, Doris Fisher, Marlyn Tyndall, Linda Gravenor, Bonnie Oliphant and Beverly Enos; and a brother, William Baker.

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be privately held. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.





