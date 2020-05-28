SALISBURY â€" George V. Stroup Jr. died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late George V. Stroup Sr. and Mary Louise Cramer Stroup.

He served in the U.S. Navy and was a member and Past Commander of the Salisbury Power Squadron. He taught many Boating Safety Courses.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Arla Stroup; two daughters, Christie Everd and Gynene Sullivan; a sister, Martha Drennen; and two nephews.

A private family service will be held. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.





