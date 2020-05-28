George V. Stroup Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SALISBURY â€" George V. Stroup Jr. died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late George V. Stroup Sr. and Mary Louise Cramer Stroup.
He served in the U.S. Navy and was a member and Past Commander of the Salisbury Power Squadron. He taught many Boating Safety Courses.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Arla Stroup; two daughters, Christie Everd and Gynene Sullivan; a sister, Martha Drennen; and two nephews.
A private family service will be held. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
4107493281
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 25, 2020
Arla, so sorry about George. He fought a good fight. I will miss seeing him at Dayton's. I will miss his smile. I wish brighter days ahead for you and your family. Take care, Barbara Jones.
Barbara Jones
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved