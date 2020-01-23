Georgia A. Colonna

Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-749-3281
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Bivalve United Methodist Cemetery.
Obituary
SALISBURY - Georgia Ann Colonna died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Wicomico Nursing Home. Born in Tyaskin, she was the daughter of the late Clinton and Ada Kirwan.
She worked as a secretary for Kolb Real Estate and most recently as a cafeteria worker at Parkside High School.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Edgar Colonna; two sons, Brian Colonna and Barry Colonna; two brothers, Jeff Kirwan, Michael Kirwan; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Rachel, Diane and Cindy; and a brother, Frankie.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Bivalve United Methodist Cemetery. Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to send letters of condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 23, 2020
Salisbury, MD   (410) 749-3281
