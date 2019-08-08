SALISBURY - Gerald A. "Micky" Perry Jr. died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his home. His parents were the late Gerald A. "Jerry" Perry Sr. and Shirley Carmine Perry.
He excelled at football for the Salvation Army and baseball for the Fruitland Little League. He lettered at James M. Bennett High School in both sports, setting records and winning numerous achievements. He was a Youth Athletic Director at the Salvation Army and a lifelong supporter of the Fruitland Little League.
He is survived by his two sons, Michael A. "Micki" Perry and Justin T. Perry; the mother of his children, Sandra R. Perry; his sister, Robin Finley; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Perry.
A funeral service was held Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment followed in Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 8, 2019