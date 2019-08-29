Geraldine D. Johnson (1933 - 2019)
SALISBURY - Geraldine D. "Geri" Johnson died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Anchorage Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Salisbury. Born in New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Ruth Frisby and William Allen.
She attended public schools in Summit, N.J., and Kean College in Union County, N.J. She was formerly employed for Summit Public Library. She retired from Barclay's Bank in New York.
Her survivors include a sister, Lillian E. Chandler; and several nieces and nephews. Her ex-husband, Donald Johnson, preceded her in death.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury. Interment was in Bethel Cemetery in Cambridge. Arrangements are in the care of Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 29, 2019
