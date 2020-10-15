1/
Geraldine Mary Bradford
Geraldine M.
Bradford, 77
SALISBURY - Geraldine Mary Bradford died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Grover Cleveland Adkins Sr. and Pauline Maryjane Murray Adkins Nichols.
During her family's farming years, she and her husband operated a produce stand on Route 50. She then spent 15 years of service at Hebron Savings Bank, retiring in 2005.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, George W. Bradford Jr.; her daughter, Connie Little; a son, Rick Whaley; a stepson, Mike Bradford; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Gomer Adkins, Larry Adkins, Jeannie Wootten, Freddie Adkins; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Donnie Adkins; a stepdaughter, Jackie Mumford; and her brother, Bill Adkins.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Short Funeral Home
OCT
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Springhill Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
October 11, 2020
I’m sorry for your loss, Jeannie. Thinking about you and your entire family.

I’ll always remember the friendship and fun we had on Pine St as kids, you were ALL kind to me. Love Geraldine’s picture, you certainly do resemble each other! ♥
Margie Wilson
Friend
