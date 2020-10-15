Geraldine M.

Bradford, 77

SALISBURY - Geraldine Mary Bradford died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Grover Cleveland Adkins Sr. and Pauline Maryjane Murray Adkins Nichols.

During her family's farming years, she and her husband operated a produce stand on Route 50. She then spent 15 years of service at Hebron Savings Bank, retiring in 2005.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, George W. Bradford Jr.; her daughter, Connie Little; a son, Rick Whaley; a stepson, Mike Bradford; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Gomer Adkins, Larry Adkins, Jeannie Wootten, Freddie Adkins; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Donnie Adkins; a stepdaughter, Jackie Mumford; and her brother, Bill Adkins.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.







