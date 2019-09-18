Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hannigan-Short-Disharoon Funeral Home 700 West Street Laurel , DE 19956 (302)-875-3637 Send Flowers Obituary

LAUREL, Del. - Geraldine S. Evans passed away at home on Sept. 9, 2019 at her home.

Geraldine, a.k.a. "Jerri" as she was known by many, was born in April 26, 1931 at McCready Hospital in Crisfield, Md. She grew up on Rhodes Point,

Geraldine loved her husband and family dearly. She enjoyed the many dinners and get togethers she had with family and friends. She and her family were always involved in church activities where they lived. Geraldine taught Sunday school, served in many choirs, and was active in the UMW. Upon retirement on the Eastern Shore, they made their home in Laurel. She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church, and when she was unable to attend she would enjoy watching Christian television.

Geraldine enjoyed working in the yard, growing and planting many beautiful flowers, and watching the birds.

Geraldine is survived by her children, Cathy E. LaMaster of Smith Island, and Glenn Evans of Laurel; her grandchildren, Amanda LaMasters, Heather Roberts, Joshua Evans and Zachary Evans.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenwood Evans.

A funeral service was held at Centenary United Methodist Church, 200 West Market Street, Laurel, Delaware on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm. A viewing was also held at the church from 12-2:00 pm. The Reverend Dean Purdue officiated. Interment followed in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Laurel.

Arrangements are in the care of the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home in Laurel.





