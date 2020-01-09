SALISBURY - Gertrude Ellen Bradford died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at her home. Born in Pittsville, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Daisey Wootten.
She worked most of her life as a private sitter.
She is survived by four sons, David Bradford, Larry Bradford, Eddie Bradford and Gary Bradford; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Anna Lee Robinson; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Walter Bradford; a daughter, Isabella Bradford; two grandchildren; a great-grandson; two brothers, Chester Wootten, Jr. and Jack Wootten; and three sisters, Louise White, Aline Toomey and Rada Lewis.
A funeral service was held Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was in Pittsville Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 9, 2020