DELMAR - Gertrude Emily "Gertie" Spires died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Delmar Nursing & Rehab Center. Born in Crisfield, she was a daughter of the late Elton and Gertrude Sterling Howard.

After graduating from Crisfield High School, she spent her early years working at the Five and Dime. She worked at Peninsula Regional Medical Center for 54 years, spending time as an outpatient surgery secretary and also in the medical records department.

She is survived by her husband, Roy G. Spires, whom she married on October 25, 1958. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Bill Howard, Elton Howard and Ruth Cullen.

A visitation for family and friends was held at Short Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, followed by a funeral service at the chapel at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



