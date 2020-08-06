To The Family Of Miss Gertrude, I am sorry to read of her passing, I remember seeing her at time's when Mom Mom Lewis would play the piano at Church. She was always very kind to everyone she met. I saw her a few times after Mom Mom Lewis passed and she told me how much she missed Mom Mom and how they would always be at the Church Dinners when they had them or when there was a special occasion at the Church. She would always help where she was needed, God has called another sweet and precious Angel Home to sing in his Heavenly Choir. No word's can ease your sorrow, may it somehow help to know you have people who care and are thinking of you all. With Deepest Sympathy And Heartfelt Condolence's To You All!

Sharon Phillips-Taylor

Friend