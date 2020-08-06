Gertrude Wilkins, 88
WILLARDS - Gertrude Wilkins died Monday, July 27, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Willards, her parents were the late Olen Jones Sr. and Amanda Clayville Jones.
She graduated in 1950 from Pittsville High School and was employed by The Pant Factory in Powellville for several years. She was a member of Mount Pleasant Methodist Church for 70 years and was a Sunday School Teacher. She was also a member of the Women's Society of Christian Service, a member of the Powellville Ladies Auxiliary and a volunteer at the Berlin Nursing Home.
She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Lee Hitchens of Millsboro; a granddaughter; brothers, Olen Jones Jr., Morris Jones, Richard Jones and Lane Jones; a sister, Phyllis Marks; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Charles Lee "Buddy" Wilkins.
Graveside services were at Mount Pleasant Methodist Church Cemetery in Willards on Friday, July 31, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 6, 2020.