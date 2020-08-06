1/
Gertrude Wilkins
1931 - 2020
Gertrude Wilkins, 88
WILLARDS - Gertrude Wilkins died Monday, July 27, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Willards, her parents were the late Olen Jones Sr. and Amanda Clayville Jones.
She graduated in 1950 from Pittsville High School and was employed by The Pant Factory in Powellville for several years. She was a member of Mount Pleasant Methodist Church for 70 years and was a Sunday School Teacher. She was also a member of the Women's Society of Christian Service, a member of the Powellville Ladies Auxiliary and a volunteer at the Berlin Nursing Home.
She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Lee Hitchens of Millsboro; a granddaughter; brothers, Olen Jones Jr., Morris Jones, Richard Jones and Lane Jones; a sister, Phyllis Marks; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Charles Lee "Buddy" Wilkins.
Graveside services were at Mount Pleasant Methodist Church Cemetery in Willards on Friday, July 31, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.



Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
Memories & Condolences

July 31, 2020
To The Family Of Miss Gertrude, I am sorry to read of her passing, I remember seeing her at time's when Mom Mom Lewis would play the piano at Church. She was always very kind to everyone she met. I saw her a few times after Mom Mom Lewis passed and she told me how much she missed Mom Mom and how they would always be at the Church Dinners when they had them or when there was a special occasion at the Church. She would always help where she was needed, God has called another sweet and precious Angel Home to sing in his Heavenly Choir. No word's can ease your sorrow, may it somehow help to know you have people who care and are thinking of you all. With Deepest Sympathy And Heartfelt Condolence's To You All!
Sharon Phillips-Taylor
Friend
July 31, 2020
Gertie was a breath of fresh air. She could always make you laugh and smile with her stories and no nonsense personality. To Cindy, Don, & Amy - our family has been so blessed to have had her and Buddy in our lives, as well as all of you too. Hope the many sweet memories keep your hearts warm through this difficult time.. Many hugs and prayers always.. ❤
Missy, Ed , Zoey & Zach Stump
Family
July 30, 2020
Miss Gertrude was a special lady. To my special friend Cindy and your family, so sorry for your loss. When we where young I love being around Miss Gertrude, Buddy and you. If you need anything let me know.❤❤
Deborah Powell
Friend
July 30, 2020
Powellville lost another great person. I have great memories of her and Mr. Buddy. We used to go with her and Carolyn to the Berlin Nursing Home. Prayers to all the Family.
Jeff Brittingham
Friend
July 30, 2020
Family of Aunt Gertrude and Cindy

Aunt Gertrude, was a great lady and I will miss her, last visited her in May 2019, when I made a trip to Salisbury area.

She was just recovered from a Broken Hip at that time..Always visited her and Uncle Buddy, we were close.

Look to God for comfort

Barbara Ann (Watson) Durity
Barbara Ann (Watson) Durity
Friend
July 30, 2020
So many memories - We spent many times at their home when we were little - Will always remember climbing that tower - Sending love and prayers to Cindy and family
Rachel Gordy Comley
Friend
July 29, 2020
Gertrude was a very special caring person, Cindy & family sorry for your loss. I always thought a lot of her and Buddy
Christine Morris
July 29, 2020
Miss Gertrude was a very nice lady. She came from a great family she will be missed. Our sympathy to her family
Bonnie Seaton
Friend
July 29, 2020
So sorry to hear the news today. We loved Gertrude and Buddy very much. She will be missed. Thoughts and love and prayers to the family.
Randy & Terry Swift
Friend
July 29, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Susan & Didier Alvarado
Friend
July 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.Thurman & Phyllis Moore
Thurman & Phyllis Moore
Friend
