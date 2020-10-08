Ginger Lee Elrod

Cintron-Medina, 67

Surrounded by her family, Ginger Lee Cintron-Medina went to be with Jesus on September 8, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Salisbury, on December 4, 1952, a daughter of Tobe and Violetta Elrod, she was a Navy brat, who spent her early childhood in various parts of the country.

She graduated from Wicomico Senior High School and earned several Certificates in Accounting and Computer Programming. Having joined the Army as an adult she served in Germany, Fort Knox, and Fort Sill to name a few. Ginger felt that to love and be loved was everything. She met and married the love of her life, Edwin Cintron-Medina who preceded her in death. She lavished love on her teacup Chihuahua, Hercules, who spirit matched his name and belied his size. She was a bundle of contradictions, immensely shy, extremely brave, and amazingly strong. She had no patience but loved to fish. She loved playing games but rarely won anything and yet somehow remained hopeful that something good was just around the corner. She loved to dance and was good at it. Fiercely loyal to her friends and family. Honest to a fault. She was a great cook but loved to eat out. She had a deep – rooted faith and one of her great sorrows was no longer being able to attend church. She was met at heaven's gate with great joy by her mother, Violetta Elrod and husband, Edwin. She longed to be with her loved ones and now is.

She leaves her two sisters, Jean Robinson and Paula Filgueras and her brother Michael Elrod to mourn her passing. She will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.

A private funeral service will be held at Maryland Veterans Cemetery - Eastern Shore in Hurlock.Memorial donations may be made in memory of her to Coastal Hospice, P. o. Box 1722, Salisbury MD 21802.

Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in Salisbury.







