DELMAR - Gladys Marie Caldwell, of Magnolia, Del., died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at home. Born in Camden, N.J., her parents were the late William George and Marie H. Groves.

She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Camden, N.J., and then worked for Hunt Pen Co. as a secretary. After World War II, she and her husband moved to Delmar to take over operation and then ownership of what became known as Caldwell's Market, which they operated for 35 years. She was a longtime member of St. Stephen's United Methodist in Delmar, a lifetime member of the Delmar VFW Post 8276 Ladies Auxiliary, and a member of the MAC Club of Delmar.

She is survived by her son, the Rev. James M. Caldwell; her daughter, Carol M. Caldwell Amoia of Grasonville; two grandsons; three great-granddaughters; four step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition, to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Thorpe Caldwell; her son, Thorpie; and her siblings, George W. Groves Sr., Mazie Joy Boyd and Beatrice Groves.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Interment will be at Spring Hill Memory Gardens near Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



