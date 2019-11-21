SALISBURY - Gladys Mae Baker died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Born in Gumboro, her parents were the late Harry and Lida Cordrey.

An expert at making pies and candy, she was known as "The Pie Lady." She was a member of Zion Methodist Church and held many jobs during her lifetime.

She is survived by her two children, Janice Baldwin of Salisbury and Richard Baker of Winchester, Va.; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Ruth Conaway of Salisbury, Dorothy Carmine of Laurel, Carol Moorehead of Laurel and Shirley Gray of Salisbury; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband for 54 years, Carlton Baker; and her siblings, Alton Cordrey, Bill Cordrey, Bobby Cordrey, Leon Cordrey and Bernice Ward.

A funeral service was held Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Wicomico Memorial Park.



