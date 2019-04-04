HEBRON - Glenda B. Beach died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Crisfield, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Rosalie Howard Bailey.

She had worked as a teacher's aide at Westside Intermediate, at Hebron Savings Bank and retired from the U.S. Post Office, where she worked as a window clerk for over 20 years. She was a member of Hebron Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, with over 50 years of service, and in the past volunteered in the Westside PTA and had been a Cub Scout Den Mother.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Donald "Don" E. Beach Sr.; four sons, Michael Smullen, David Beach, Douglas Beach and Dean Beach; 12 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; brothers, Ray and Jay Bailey; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Donald Beach Jr.; and a brother, Wally Bailey.

A Celebration of Life was held Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Hebron Volunteer Fire Department. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.



