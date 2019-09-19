SALISBURY - Glenn Arthur Lecato Williams died Sept. 8, 2019. His parents were the late Sonny Williams and Finetta Lecato Butler of New York.

He grew up in Salisbury and graduated from Wicomico Senior High School in 1982. He attended Weeping Mary Full Gospel Church and was an active member of the youth usher and choir. He later attended Christian Faith Full Gospel Church. He worked for Carnival Cruise Line as an electrician and then with Chesapeake Shipyard.

He is survived by his daughter, Sherina Antone; two sisters, Andrea Renee Waters and Mekita Denise Butler; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway and Downey in Salisbury.



