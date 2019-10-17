SALISBURY - Glenna Mae Bolden Brewster died in her home with her loving family present on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. One of 12 children, she was born in War, W.Va.. Her father, Ellis, was a coal miner; her mother, Minnie, was a homemaker.

She worked at the Polar Bar on East Main Street in Salisbury and then Peninsula Regional Medical Center's Junior Board Shop.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, James Elijah Brewster; her children, James Arthur, Eva, Robert and Audrey; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; her remaining siblings, Roy, Christine, Louise and Brenda.

A graveside service was held at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Arrangements are being handled by Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



