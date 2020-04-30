WILLARDS - Glenna Mae Layton died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Laurel James Tapman Sr. and Annie Taylor Tapman.
She worked as a seamstress in Maryland.
She is survived by two sons, Ernest Andrew Melson Jr. and Kenny Lee Melson; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Layton; three brothers, Laurel Tapman Jr., Richard Tapman and Billy Tapman; and two sisters, Shirley Moore and Kitty Joseph.
A private family service will be held, with interment in Springhill Memory Gardens. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.
