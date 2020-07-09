1/
Gloria B. Wilson
Gloria B. Wilson, 95
SALISBURY - Gloria B. Wilson, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at home. She was born in Fairport, Va., her parents were the late Erving Jett Bryant and Julia Haynie Bryant.
She retired as a teacher's assistant for Wicomico County Board of Education and remained an active member of the Teacher's Association. She was an active member of Riverside Methodist Church. She was a member of Wicomico Chapter of the Eastern Star for over 50 years and also a member of the Junior Auxiliary Board at Peninsula Regional Medical Center for over 50 years. She volunteered at the YMCA, assisting the children's swimming class.
She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Earl E. Wilson; a son, Earl E. Wilson Jr. of Jacksonville, N.C.; a daughter, Dale Brown of Darien, Conn.; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a step-grandchild.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
4107493281
3 entries
July 6, 2020
I have lots of special memories with Miss Gloria. She spent many hours at my house in the summer enjoying the pool with my mom. She taught me how to swim and encouraged me to swim underwater. The fondest memory was the day her and my mom were laying on the pool rafts sunbathing and I was swimming under the water and I encountered this thing that I thought was an animal under Miss Glorias raft. I came up squealing only to find out it was her hair piece that had fallen off. She laughed and laughed and years later laughed some more.
Sweet sweet lady, I always enjoyed her company. My girls loved fun Miss Gloria too. May God rest her soul, until we meet again.
Cheryl Townsend Vincent
Friend
July 1, 2020
I remember Gloria fondly when she was a volunteer of the Admitting Office at PRMC. We became lunch friends and loved her sense of humor and willingness to help with anything or anyone. Condolences to her husband and family. She was a very special person.
Dianne Palmer
Friend
June 30, 2020
Mr. Earl and Family:
Deepest sympathy for your loss.
Kathy and Dan
