I have lots of special memories with Miss Gloria. She spent many hours at my house in the summer enjoying the pool with my mom. She taught me how to swim and encouraged me to swim underwater. The fondest memory was the day her and my mom were laying on the pool rafts sunbathing and I was swimming under the water and I encountered this thing that I thought was an animal under Miss Glorias raft. I came up squealing only to find out it was her hair piece that had fallen off. She laughed and laughed and years later laughed some more.

Sweet sweet lady, I always enjoyed her company. My girls loved fun Miss Gloria too. May God rest her soul, until we meet again.

Cheryl Townsend Vincent

Friend