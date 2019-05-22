Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 (410)-968-0707 Viewing 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CRISFIELD - Gloria Jean Thomas died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home where she had been a resident for the past four years.

Born in Crisfield Oct. 22, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Marian Elsie Ward Nelson. Her husband, Edward Lee Thomas, died in 1996.

A graduate of Crisfield High School, she was a brush maker at Rubberset Corporation retiring in 1988. She was a faithful member of the former Evangelical Wesleyan Church in Crisfield where she taught Sunday School for more than 40 years.

She is survived by her children, Nancy Janis and husband Jeff of Joppa, Md. and Paul Thomas and wife Lorraine of Cocoa, Fla.; her grandchildren who affectionately called her "Cornol", Angela Garrett and husband Shane of Merritt Island, Fla. and Mary Thomas of Cocoa, Fla.; her great-grandson, Caiden Garrett of Merritt Island, Fla.; a niece, Jean Anne Yoder of Westover; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and many devoted friends.

Along with her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Anna King and Iantha Thornton; a grandson, Nelson Thomas; and a niece, Mary Jo Robin.

Funeral services were held at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. where a viewing was two hours prior to the service. Reverends Robert Daniels and Terry Riggin officiated and interment followed at Asbury Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home Activities Fund, 201 Hall Highway, Crisfield, MD 21817.

