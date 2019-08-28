Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Travers Pike. View Sign Service Information Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-4727 Visitation 10:00 AM Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 View Map Interment Following Services Cambridge Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

CAMBRIDGE - Gloria Travers Pike passed away on Aug. 23, 2019 at Mallard Bay Care Center. She was born in Cambridge on Jan. 30, 1926 to the late Herbert Asbury Travers and Elizabeth Catherine Bramble Travers.

Gloria attended schools in Cambridge and graduated from Cambridge High School. For many years, she worked as a secretary at Academy School, and then at Sandy Hill Elementary School, from which she retired in 1984. On June 2, 1949, Gloria married Robert Ellis Pike, who passed away on April 28, 1994. She enjoyed arts and crafts, specifically needlepoint, quilting, crochet, and knitting. She was also an excellent painter, although she would never have admitted it. She was an avid stamp collector as well as a coin collector. Gloria was a past member of Grace United Methodist Church and was a past secretary for the Retired Teachers Association.

She is survived by her daughters, Cathy Alberti and husband Lou of Delmar, Del., and Beth Pike of Cambridge; her grandson, Nick Alberti; and her great grandsons, Nicholas and Braxton; as well as several cousins. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. with Rev. A. Delmer Willey, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Cambridge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Dorchester County Library, 303 Gay St, Cambridge, MD 21613, or to a .





CAMBRIDGE - Gloria Travers Pike passed away on Aug. 23, 2019 at Mallard Bay Care Center. She was born in Cambridge on Jan. 30, 1926 to the late Herbert Asbury Travers and Elizabeth Catherine Bramble Travers.Gloria attended schools in Cambridge and graduated from Cambridge High School. For many years, she worked as a secretary at Academy School, and then at Sandy Hill Elementary School, from which she retired in 1984. On June 2, 1949, Gloria married Robert Ellis Pike, who passed away on April 28, 1994. She enjoyed arts and crafts, specifically needlepoint, quilting, crochet, and knitting. She was also an excellent painter, although she would never have admitted it. She was an avid stamp collector as well as a coin collector. Gloria was a past member of Grace United Methodist Church and was a past secretary for the Retired Teachers Association.She is survived by her daughters, Cathy Alberti and husband Lou of Delmar, Del., and Beth Pike of Cambridge; her grandson, Nick Alberti; and her great grandsons, Nicholas and Braxton; as well as several cousins. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. with Rev. A. Delmer Willey, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Cambridge Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Dorchester County Library, 303 Gay St, Cambridge, MD 21613, or to a . Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapMD Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations