SALISBURY - Gordon Elmo Cruse, of Delmar, died Friday, June 7, 2019, at his home. Born in Alexandria, La., his parents were the late Elmo and Grace Cruse.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1972 to 1973. He worked as a hydraulic technician for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Mary Cruse of Delmar; sons, Kevin Cruse of Delmar and Randy Cruse of Portland, Maine; a stepmother, Beverly Bass; half-siblings and step-siblings, Gwen Cruse of Georgia, Tony Cruse of Louisiana, Melody Harriman of Maryland and David Harriman of Virginia.
Services will be held in private at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on June 13, 2019