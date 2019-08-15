DELMAR - Grant Alexander Hardin died at Peninsula Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Born in Salisbury, he was a son of Chad R. Hardin and Lora L. Johnson.

He graduated from Delmar High School in 2017, where he played saxophone in the school band and was a member of the varsity golf team. He was and apprentice at Tomey Electric in Cambridge. For several years, he played the saxophone in the band at Amp Studios in Salisbury.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Michael Laing; sisters, Kaitlyn Whaley, Angie Whaley, Brittany Laing, Kelsey Laing, Autumn Seehafer, Karlie Arter, Ashley Arter and Angelina Arter; grandparents, David and Tricia Johnson, Eddie and Mary Webb and Gary and Anna Humphreys; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life was held at the Delmar VFW Post 8276 on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



