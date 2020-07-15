1/1
Gregor John Adams Sr.
Gregor John
Adams, Sr., 41
FISHING CREEK, Md. - Gregor John Adams, Sr. of Fishing Creek, Md., formerly of Chesapeake City, Md., passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. Born in Elkton, Md., on September 24, 1978, he was the son of Kathleen Mansure Collins and husband, Scott, Elkton, Md, and William F. Adams, Crapo, Md.
Mr. Adams was a laborer in the construction industry. He loved fishing and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his fiancée, Brittany Sherman; son, Gregor J. Adams, Jr.; siblings, Matthew L. Collins and companion, Beth Foskey, Bryan Adams and Cynthia Adams; grandfather, Lee Collins; and uncles, John Mansure and wife, Ruth Ann, and Steven Collins and wife, Vicki.
Mr. Adams was preceded in death by his grandparents, Earl F. Adams, Suzanne Adams, Kay M. Collins, Frances L. Mansure and Jacob F. Mansure.
Visitation was held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, Md. Funeral service and interment were private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cecil County Community Services Foundation-Cecil County Animal Services, 3280 Augustine Herman Highway, Chesapeake City, MD 21915; or to a charity of your choice.
hickshomeforfunerals.com



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Hicks Funeral Home
July 7, 2020
We actually met before you were born. You were a dear and funny little guy. There are no words that can express the heartbreak or sorrow we feel and feel for everyone. Fly free, Gregor.
Elizabeth Sutor
Friend
July 7, 2020
Gregor, you were one funny and unique guy. We had some good times. I remember the time Scott took us to see wrestling up to the college. Those were the good ole' days buddy.
Joel Wadkins
Friend
