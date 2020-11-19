Gregory A. White, 66

HEBRON - Gregory A. White died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, he was a son of the late Marion and Emma White.

He worked as a pressman for 36 years and also worked for the city of Salisbury until retirement.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Nancy White; two children, Jason White and Allia Perez; a grandson, Thiago Perez; two sisters, Janet and Peggy White; and several nieces and a nephew. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a brother, Steve White.

A visitation was held Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Funeral services will be private.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store