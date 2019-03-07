Gregory Bartrug

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "May the God who "binds up the brokenhearted" and..."
  • "Had some good times in high school and at home love you..."
    - Ricky Bunting
  • "So very sorry for your loss."
  • "So sorry to hear about this. I have many great memories of..."
  • "My deepest condolences to Terri, Jessica & Justin, and the..."
    - Terri Eversman

SALISBURY - Gregory "Scot" Bartrug died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. He was the son of the late Knute and Jean Isakson Bartrug.
He graduated from Wicomico High School in 1974 and received a bachelors in Fine Arts from Salisbury State College. He worked as a service manager in his family's business, AP Isakson, until it closed in 2010.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa L. Bartrug; daughter, Jessica Caines; a son, Justin Bartrug; two grandchildren; a sister, Carol Parish; a brother, Rocky Bartrug; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Funeral Home
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
funeral home direction icon