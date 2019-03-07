SALISBURY - Gregory "Scot" Bartrug died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. He was the son of the late Knute and Jean Isakson Bartrug.
He graduated from Wicomico High School in 1974 and received a bachelors in Fine Arts from Salisbury State College. He worked as a service manager in his family's business, AP Isakson, until it closed in 2010.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa L. Bartrug; daughter, Jessica Caines; a son, Justin Bartrug; two grandchildren; a sister, Carol Parish; a brother, Rocky Bartrug; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 7, 2019