DELMAR - Dr. Gretta Lavinia Gordy Burnett died on her 86th birthday, Monday, April 27, 2020. Raised in Delmar, her parents were the late Clifton J. Gordy Sr. and Virgie Borders Gordy.

A member of Salisbury High School's Class of 1952, she earned degrees from Bowie State University, the University of Maryland at College Park and a master's in Education from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. She became a caring educator, serving as principal at a number of elementary schools in Prince George's County for many years. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and Milford Mill United Methodist Church in Pikesville, Md.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Dr. Calvin Burnett; four children, Tywana Dorsey of Windsor Mill, Md., Vera "Cindy" Powell of Hyattsville, Md., Susan Burnett of Washington, D.C., and David Burnett of San Francisco; four grandchildren; one great-grandson; her siblings, Marion Handy of Salisbury, Betty Dorsey of Baltimore, Clifton J. Gordy Jr. of Ellicott City, Md., and Virlee Stentoft of Naestved, Denmark; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Wilbert Henry; and a brother, Frank Gordy.





