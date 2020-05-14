Gretta L. Burnett
DELMAR - Dr. Gretta Lavinia Gordy Burnett died on her 86th birthday, Monday, April 27, 2020. Raised in Delmar, her parents were the late Clifton J. Gordy Sr. and Virgie Borders Gordy.
A member of Salisbury High School's Class of 1952, she earned degrees from Bowie State University, the University of Maryland at College Park and a master's in Education from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. She became a caring educator, serving as principal at a number of elementary schools in Prince George's County for many years. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and Milford Mill United Methodist Church in Pikesville, Md.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Dr. Calvin Burnett; four children, Tywana Dorsey of Windsor Mill, Md., Vera "Cindy" Powell of Hyattsville, Md., Susan Burnett of Washington, D.C., and David Burnett of San Francisco; four grandchildren; one great-grandson; her siblings, Marion Handy of Salisbury, Betty Dorsey of Baltimore, Clifton J. Gordy Jr. of Ellicott City, Md., and Virlee Stentoft of Naestved, Denmark; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Wilbert Henry; and a brother, Frank Gordy.


Published in NewsZapMD on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
Mocha, you were a fun Great-Grandma. I'm glad Mom-Mom has lots of pictures of our times together. I miss you, Duck
Donald Weston IV
May 12, 2020
Mom had such a warm smile and willingly extended herself to help others. She was smart, artistic and loved her family hard. There will never be anyone like her. I miss you Momma and know you miss me too.
Tywana
Daughter
May 11, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Dr. Burnetts passing. She and her husband were in the first class of CASA of Baltimore volunteers. She gave so very much of her time serving the children she was assigned to and helped the program to grow. Grace and Peace to Calvin and all her family and friends.
Sharon England
Friend
May 9, 2020
Dr. Gretta Burnett was a very nice person who will be dearly missed by many people.
Dr. Rice
Friend
May 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss. What a great tribute to her. Our paths crossed at Highland Park Elementary. I remember her as a real leader at my school and someone who really embraced our community as she was also our neighbor. So rare to have someone who can actually lead and serve at the same time. She definitely put her mark on the world!!
Diane Brooks (Dyson)
May 9, 2020
A very beautiful and loving individual with the God Giving ability to transmit that gift. She will be missed but the work she has done will speak for her. Condolences to the family and especially to Dr. Calvin Burnet. Mr/Mrs. Robert &Tyese Lopez-Layton
Mr/Mrs.
Friend
