SALISBURY - Gwendolyn Paulette Winder died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at University Medical Center in Baltimore. She was the daughter of the late George "Raynor" and Helen Waters.

She attended Mardela High School and worked many jobs, ending at Perdue Farms.

She is survived by one son, Tyron Winder of Salisbury; a daughter, Angel Horsey Thomas of Washington, D.C.; five grandchildren; two sisters, Donna Leatherbury of Westover and Pamela Waters of Salisbury; two brothers, Edwin Winder of Mount Airey, Md., and Victor Waters of Germany; and her fiancé, Johnny Pennington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Denise Waters; and a brother, George Waters Jr.

A memorial service was held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Quantico. Arrangements are in the care of Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway and Downey in Salisbury.



