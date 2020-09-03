1/
H. Wayne Brittingham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share H.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
H. Wayne
Brittingham, 77
PARSONSBURG - H. Wayne Brittingham died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at his home. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Hartley James Brittingham and Mary E. Budd Brittingham.
He was a graduate of Wicomico High School and a U.S. Air Force veteran for nine years, serving in Germany and Vietnam. He worked for NASA for 25 years, retiring in 2005 as an Aerospace Engineering Technician. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Salisbury, where he helped with the homeless shelter.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joan Ellen Brittingham; a son, Brian Brittingham of Parsonsburg; four grandchildren; two great-grandsons; a brother, Richard Brittingham of Salisbury; a sister, Patricia Harrison of Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Dawn Melson, in 2012.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment with military honors followed at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved