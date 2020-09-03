H. Wayne

Brittingham, 77

PARSONSBURG - H. Wayne Brittingham died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at his home. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Hartley James Brittingham and Mary E. Budd Brittingham.

He was a graduate of Wicomico High School and a U.S. Air Force veteran for nine years, serving in Germany and Vietnam. He worked for NASA for 25 years, retiring in 2005 as an Aerospace Engineering Technician. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Salisbury, where he helped with the homeless shelter.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joan Ellen Brittingham; a son, Brian Brittingham of Parsonsburg; four grandchildren; two great-grandsons; a brother, Richard Brittingham of Salisbury; a sister, Patricia Harrison of Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Dawn Melson, in 2012.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment with military honors followed at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron.







