Harold Gordon Pruitt Jr.
Harold Gordon
Pruitt, Jr., 55
Tangier Island, Va. - Harold Gordon Pruitt, Jr. husband of Dorothea Pruitt and lifelong resident of Tangier Island, Va., passed away at his home on Friday, July 24, 2020. Born September 27, 1964 in Crisfield, Md., he was the son of Nellie Pruitt Jones of Crisfield and the late Harold Gordon Pruitt.
Harold will be remembered as a true family man with a genuine love for all. He was the kind of man who would do anything for anyone, even if it meant giving the shirt off his back. Harold was a third-generation Tangier waterman, a member of Swain Memorial United Methodist Church, and there wasn't a sport he didn't like. Harold especially loved the Dallas Cowboys and the Oakland A's, but his greatest sports memories were those made with his grandson, Parker, who loved goofing around with his Poppa. Ever the jokester, Harold took great pleasure in teasing and messing with Weston, Jacob, and Piper, and always knew they'd tease him back. The Tangier community will greatly miss Harold Pruitt, as he always brought light and laughter wherever he was.
In addition to his wife and mother, Harold is survived by his daughter, Pamela Taylor Pruitt and stepdaughter, Leigh Shores, both of Tangier; sister, Chris Landon and her husband, Darren, of Check, Va.; brother, Mike Pruitt and his wife, Liz of Tangier; grandson, Parker James Shores; nieces and nephews, Justin Landon, Rochelle Crockett (Bill), and Trent, Tyler, and Paige Pruitt; great-niece, Isabella Landon; many cousins; countless friends; and his dog, "Deacon," who was his best friend.
A memorial service was held at Swain Memorial United Methodist Church on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Darren Landon and Elder Duane Crockett officiated. Interment followed in the Crockett Family Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Harold's memory may be made to the Tangier Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 239, Tangier, VA 23440 or to Tangier Island Health Foundation, P.O. Box 788, Irvington, VA 22480.
Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by the Williams Funeral Homes, Onancock and Parksley, Va.



Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 5, 2020.
