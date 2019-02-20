Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Gregory Applegarth. View Sign

May 13, 1922 – Feb. 15, 2019

Harold Applegarth passed away peacefully in the company of his loving children on Feb. 15, 2019 in Baltimore, Md. Born May 13, 1922 in Wilkinsburg, Pa to Cecil Keene and Minnie (Donahey) Applegarth.

Harold was raised in Cambridge, Md. in the tidewater Eastern Shore. Educated at Washington College and later awarded a Master of Laws Degree from the University of Baltimore.

A Naval veteran, he served active duty from 1944 to 1946 as a Radarman Second Class on the USS Finch, and served again in 1951 to 1953, stationed at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Md. Harold worked in Real Estate and Property Management throughout his life. Harold married Harriet Suzanne Bryan of Ashtabula, Ohio in 1949. Sue predeceased him in 2014 after 65 happy years of marriage and he missed her greatly.

Harold will be remembered especially for his love of a "Good Story" often declaring that as an Applegarth, "it's better to tell a great story than to rely on the truth." He had a great sense of humor; insisted on reading the daily newspaper; was skilled at shucking and eating oysters. He was a master gardener and was instrumental in assisting his daughter in restoring the gardens at The Cloisters in Maryland. He had an extensive knowledge of his family's history on the Eastern Shore and more than anything he loved visiting Medicine Hall, the family's ancestral home at Golden Hill.

Harold is survived by his children, Theodore Arter Applegarth and Ann Noel Applegarth, both in Baltimore, Md.; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends throughout Maryland and the Eastern Shore.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 26, 2019 at the family's historic parish, St. Mary's Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Church Creek, Md. with Celebrant Bruce Byrolly. A visitation with the family will be held an hour prior to the service.

Interment will follow the service in the adjoining cemetery with military honors.

A Celebration of Harold's Life will be held at 1 p.m. on May 19, 2019 at The Cloisters, 10440 Falls Road; Lutherville, Maryland 21093.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Mary's Star of the Sea Golden Hill Foundation, (P.O Box 187, Fishing Creek, MD, 21634).

Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge, Maryland.

www.newcombcollins.com





308 High Street

Cambridge , MD 21613

