Harold Harvey "Hal" Hooper (1945 - 2019)
Service Information
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
306 W. Main St.
Crisfield, MD
21817
(410)-968-0707
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
306 W. Main St.
Crisfield, MD 21817
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
306 W. Main St.
Crisfield, MD 21817
Obituary
CRISFIELD - Harold Harvey "Hal" Hooper, Jr., of Crisfield, Md. and formerly of LaPlata, Md. and Huntingtown, Md., died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home in Crisfield.
Born in Baltimore on March 2, 1945, he was the son of the late Harold Harvey and Helen Biehl Hooper. He was a retired transport driver for Southern Maryland Oil and had been making his home in Crisfield since 2005.
He attended Christ Fellowship Bible Church in Marion, Md. and was formerly active in the Optimist Club of Calvert County. He enjoyed woodworking in his later years.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Reynolds Hooper of Crisfield; a daughter, Tamara Louise Myers (Michael) of Prince Frederick, Md.; two granddaughters, Megan Brittany Myers-Johnson (Sarah) of Hughesville, Md. and Allison Paige Myers of Chesapeake Beach, Md.; two sisters, Carol Sue Jones of Frederick, Md. and Roberta Beattie of Davidson, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home in Crisfield where a visitation was one hour prior. The Rev. Stephen S. Willing officiated.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Hal may be made to Lower Somerset County Ambulance and Rescue Squad, LSCARS, P.O. Box 406, Crisfield, MD 21817.
To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapMD on June 5, 2019
