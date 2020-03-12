SALISBURY - Harold Lee Curry Sr. died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his residence. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Harold Judson Curry and Naomi Octavia Drummond Curry.

He served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a teacher, school counselor and administrator in Caroline, Wicomico and Worcester counties. He also worked at Giant Food as a front-end assistant for 26 years. He was a member of the Maryland Retired Teachers Association and Wicomico County Teachers Association.

He is survived by his two sons, Harold L. Curry Jr. and Marc Judson Curry; a daughter, Janine Lee Curry; four grandchildren; and a host of nephews and nieces. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Elizabeth Wilson Curry; a brother, Roland Donald Curry; and a sister, Tyese Wilson Thomas.

He will lie in repose Friday, March 13, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury. A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.



